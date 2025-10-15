New Steve Kerr Report Reveals Major Decision Amid Expiring Contract
Mark Jackson took over as the Golden State Warriors' head coach in 2011, increasing their win total from 23 in his first season to 51 by his third season. However, despite his drastic improvement to the team's record, Jackson was let go after the 2013-14 season, making way for Steve Kerr to take over as the next head coach.
He'd see success immediately, winning an NBA title in his first year, and went on to win three more. Now, heading into his 12th season as the head coach in Golden State, his contract is set to expire with the team after the year. While he's expressed this isn't something he's worried about at the moment, a new report from ESPN's Anthony Slater clears up any confusion for Warriors fans.
Appearing on The Hoop Collective podcast with Brian Windhorst, Slater revealed that Kerr will either step away from coaching or return as the head coach of Golden State after the season. Slater indicated that it's more than likely Kerr will return to Golden State after the 2025-26 season, despite the 60-year-old not being under contract past this upcoming season.
While it's encouraging that Kerr appears to be returning, it would be a major blow for Golden State to lose both Kerr and general manager Bob Myers within three years, who were both major parts in the Warriors' four NBA Championships.
What Could Be Next For Steve Kerr?
Especially since Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler are under contract through the end of the 2026-27 season, it would make sense that Kerr would return to ride it out with the three star veterans. By the time their contracts are up, Curry will be 39, Green will be 37, and Butler will be 37 as well. By then, the real decision on Kerr's future could come into play.
If Curry and or Green opt to retire or leave Golden State after their contracts are up, Golden State could very well look to a future without Kerr to usher in a new era as the team builds around whatever young talent is remaining by the 2027 offseason. Then again, Kerr could opt to stay around for a few more seasons, but it does seem unlikely he'd be in Golden State long past Curry's eventual departure.
However, it does seem that Warriors fans can rest easily and know that the coach from their four most recent NBA titles should be hanging around for the next two years, if not more.