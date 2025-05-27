New Trade Report on $94 Million Sharpshooter Amid Warriors' Interest
While Golden State's performance in the regular season made it appear that Jimmy Butler was the missing piece to the Warriors' roster, the postseason proved that the team still needs some more pieces before they can match up with the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder. With Steph Curry only getting older, the time to act is now.
The Warriors will continue to be mentioned in conversations about Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo until those two stars are traded. However, some other players would come at a cheaper price, and one of those is Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Cameron Johnson. In a new report, Brooklyn's asking price has been revealed.
According to Brian Lewis of the NY Post, the Nets could be looking to turn Johnson into another lottery selection. The Nets currently hold four first-round picks, but just one in the lottery at eighth overall.
“There is a sentiment around the league the Nets could look to land a second lottery pick by consolidating and packaging some combination of Johnson, those picks at the end of the first round and/or future draft capital," Lewis wrote.
If that's what Brooklyn's true goal is, then Golden State can't complete that. However, the Warriors could still find a way to use Jonathan Kuminga in a sign-and-trade, where he'd get redirected to a team with a lottery selection to fulfill the Nets' desire. But if that can't be done, Golden State might be out of the Johnson sweepstakes.
Related Articles
Steve Kerr Reveals Reason for Steph Curry's Crucial Injury
NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Post With Kylian Mbappe, Lando Norris
New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaving Bucks Amid Warriors Rumors