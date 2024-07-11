Newest Update on Lauri Markkanen Trade to Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have found themselves at a stand-still in the Lauri Markkanen trade hunt. While it sounds like bad news, there is some good news about the scenario for Warriors fans - Golden State has the best offer on the market for the All-Star.
On the newest episode of The Athletic's Warriors Plus-Minus podcast, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson revealed the newest update on the Lauri Markkanen trade saga. In their eyes, the Golden State Warriors have the best package for Markkanen.
"They are in this Lauri Markkanen stalled hunt, basically," Slater said. "I think they're probably the premier team that has had the best package on the table. I think if Lauri Markkanen had been traded at this point, we all agree it would be the Warriors. The Kings have bowed out, Spurs don't seem as thirsty, that's one of the biggest things that's happened to the Warriors - OKC has pivoted."
At this point, both Thompson and Slater believe that Lauri Markkanen is either getting traded to the Golden State Warriors or staying with the Utah Jazz. Based on the movement around the league as well, that seems to be the two likeliest scenarios.
Without Lauri Markkanen on the roster, the Golden State Warriors truly do not have enough firepower on their team. If some of their younger players like Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga develop, then it may be a different story. However, Steph Curry is 36 years old, and to put anything besides a win-now team around him is a huge disservice.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond