Newest Warriors Player's Honest Statement After Debut vs Kings
The Golden State Warriors made a major splash during the NBA Trade Deadline when they acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.
However, the team wasn't done making moves from there and added former New York Knicks lottery pick Kevin Knox during the buyout market. Knox was drafted ninth overall in 2018 by the Knicks and showed a plethora of promise during his rookie year, where he averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds.
Knox made his debut with the Warriors on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings. In three minutes, he put up 5 points and 1 rebound. After the game, Knox spoke excitedly about his debut., regardless of how short it was.
“Those are minutes that a lot of teams are watching, not just here,” Knox said. “The Warriors, Steve, everyone’s watching. Those were three good minutes.”
Needless to say, Knox is excited to play alongside Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler. The young forward believes he'll be a great addition to the team.
“We got Steph Curry,” Knox said. “He’s going to put the ball in the bucket already. I think they’re looking for guys to go out there and play defense and just play off him and Draymond, just do it at a high level and efficiently. With my size, my athleticism and my offensive ability, fitting in offensively will be really good, but I think it’s the other end – defending and rebounding – that’s going to be huge."
Not too long ago, the Golden State Warriors were reeling. Now, they're one of the hotter teams in the NBA, winning four out of their last five games. The playoff push begins now.
