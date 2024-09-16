Golden State Warriors Player Sends Message to Coach Who Blasted Team
The Golden State Warriors aren't the championship-winning team they were just two years ago in the 2022 NBA season. However, one anonymous NBA coach went as far enough to liken them to a washed-up rock band - one that hasn't had a record hit in years.
Needless to say, when Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski heard about the statement, he wasn't too pleased. During an interview with Laura Britt from NBC Sports Bay Area, Podziemski reacted to the disrespectful comments made by the anonymous coach.
"We don't love to hear that, but we love to hear that in the fact that we're going to do something that no one expects us to do," Podziemski said "They don't think that we're the Warriors that we were before, and for us, I think it's just the best feeling when you don't have anything to lose out there, and you just go out and prove people wrong."
Make no mistake, Steph Curry has heard it all the past two seasons, but especially this offseason. According to Podziemski, that type of disrespect is something Curry thrives off of.
"I think there's a bunch of guys with that mentality that thrive off proving people wrong, and I know Steph is one of those guys," Podziemski said. "So just to be alongside him in the backcourt and in combination with all of our other guys, we're just excited to prove people wrong."
The Golden State Warriors are arguably worse than they were last season, a season in which they didn't even make the playoffs. So if there was ever a time to prove themselves as a serious team with a chip on their shoulders, it's now.