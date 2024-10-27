Nine Players Listed on Warriors vs Clippers Injury Report

Inside The Warriors

There is one major name listed on the injury report

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers face off tonight in a game where Golden State will have the health advantage. There are a combined nine players listed on the injury report between both teams, but the Clippers will be missing their best player.

The Warriors have four players listed on their injury report: Brandin Podziemski, Reece Beekman, Quinten Post, and Pat Spencer. Brandin Podziemski is listed as available with a face mask. Reece Beekman, Quinten Post, and Pat Spencer are all out due to being in a G League two-way. Steph Curry is listed as available despite being questionable last game against the Utah Jazz with a hip contusion.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) and guard Amir Coffey (7) during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Mo Bamba, P.J. Tucker, Cam Christie, and Trentyn Flowers. Kawhi Leonard is out with a right knee injury recovery. He's been out since Game 3 of the 2024 NBA playoffs and remains out for weeks. Mo Bamba is out with a left knee injury recovery. P.J. Tucker is out due to requesting a trade and not being with the team. Cam Christie and Trentyn Flowers are both out due to being in the G League. James Harden is listed as available despite the Clippers playing a back-to-back.

The Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers face off at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight. The Clippers are currently on a three-game winning streak against the Warriors.

