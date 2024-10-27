Nine Players Listed on Warriors vs Clippers Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers face off tonight in a game where Golden State will have the health advantage. There are a combined nine players listed on the injury report between both teams, but the Clippers will be missing their best player.
The Warriors have four players listed on their injury report: Brandin Podziemski, Reece Beekman, Quinten Post, and Pat Spencer. Brandin Podziemski is listed as available with a face mask. Reece Beekman, Quinten Post, and Pat Spencer are all out due to being in a G League two-way. Steph Curry is listed as available despite being questionable last game against the Utah Jazz with a hip contusion.
The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Mo Bamba, P.J. Tucker, Cam Christie, and Trentyn Flowers. Kawhi Leonard is out with a right knee injury recovery. He's been out since Game 3 of the 2024 NBA playoffs and remains out for weeks. Mo Bamba is out with a left knee injury recovery. P.J. Tucker is out due to requesting a trade and not being with the team. Cam Christie and Trentyn Flowers are both out due to being in the G League. James Harden is listed as available despite the Clippers playing a back-to-back.
The Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers face off at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight. The Clippers are currently on a three-game winning streak against the Warriors.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France