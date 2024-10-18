Nine-Year NBA Veteran Makes Bold Jonathan Kuminga Statement
For years we have been accustomed to seeing the iconic Splash brothers together, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry. With the end of an era comes the possibility for other players to step up and showcase what they can bring to the table in the absence of the former number-two punch on the Warriors.
During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, the former SEC Player of the Year in 2011 and nine-year NBA veteran Chandler Parsons spoke very candidly about who he believes will have a breakout performance this year on the west coast.
" I have Jonahtan Kuminga, I think the expectation of him, with no Klay, a team that is kind of hobbled, they are believing in him they are going to invest in him." Parsons said. "I think he has shown growth of his game, I think he is going to be a breakout player with a bigger and larger opportunity. Playing along Steph Curry who's going to demand a lot of attention, he's going to get double-teamed, he's going to have a lot of open looks for Kuminga. He's going to be an 18 and 8 kind of guy. He's going to have a great year."
Last year Kuminga averaged 16 points per game coupled with 4.8 rebounds on 53/32/75 splits. If he can up his level in a fraction the Warriors will continue to be a force in the West. Needless to say, there was a very strong reason the Warriors were reluctant to include Kuminga in any possible trades.
The Warriors may be down a Splash Brother but with the void comes new chances and opportunities and now will be the time for Kuminga to step up and keep the Warriors legacy strong.
