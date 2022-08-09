Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts to Steph Curry's Championship Flex

Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts to Steph Curry's Championship Flex

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. was here for Steph's flex
With the summer's biggest flex so far, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry brought the Larry O'Brian Trophy out on the golf course. Taking the hardware from hole to hole, Steph showed off the well-earned 2022 NBA Championship trophy. Also a champion in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. shared his reaction under Steph's post:

Enjoying Steph's creative way of celebrating, Beckham Jr. shared this comment under the superstar point guard's Instagram post. While he suffered an injury during the Super Bowl, Odell Beckham Jr. played a key role in delivering a championship to Los Angeles, and won a much deserved Super Bowl ring.

Not much unlike Steph, Odell Beckham Jr. was also counted out by several people before joining the Rams. While his path is certainly different than Steph's, the two stars in their respective sports can appreciate what it feels like to prove the critics wrong.

Steph Curry did that at an elite level this past postseason, silencing all the critics who believed he was no longer capable of leading a team. Taking home his first official Finals MVP award, Steph eliminated that narrative as well. It was a bad postseason for the haters, which could be why both Steph and his teammates are making sure to enjoy this one just a little bit more than their other three.

