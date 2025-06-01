Pacers Join Warriors In NBA History After Game 6 vs Knicks
The Indiana Pacers have had a historic run to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000. After defeating the Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the top-seeded Cavaliers, and now the New York Knicks with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Pacers have defied odds in the 2025 playoffs.
The central figure of the offense, Tyrese Haliburton, was outstanding in Game 6, scoring 21 points and providing 13 assists. Throughout the playoffs, he averaged 19 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists per game as he sets up the Pacers for an NBA Finals matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
His performance in Game 4, where he recorded a triple-double with zero turnovers, was the highlight of the series against the Knicks. However, it was his overall command of the game that led the Pacers back to the finals.
Haliburton's co-star and, at times, central star, Pascal Siakam, is back in the NBA Finals for the first time since winning it in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors. Siakam took home the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award for his efforts in the series.
Siakam earned that Eastern Conference Finals MVP honor with a masterful Game 6 performance, scoring 31 points on 10-for-18 shooting. His 39 points in Game 2 and 52.4% overall shooting from the field gave the Pacers a much-needed scoring punch. These two starred in what was a legendary offense for the Pacers, making NBA history in the process.
According to the NBA, the Pacers joined the 2018-19 Golden State Warriors "as the only teams in NBA history to average 115 or more PPG [points per game] and 28 or more APG [assists per game] in the first three rounds of the playoffs."
The 2019 Golden State Warriors had another incredible run to the NBA Finals. Still, with the major injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, they were defeated by Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, and the Toronto Raptors in six games. While the odds will be stacked against them, the Pacers will look to overtake the red-hot Thunder.
Related Articles
Warriors Make Heartfelt Announcement After Unfortunate Klay Thompson News
Klay Thompson Breaks Silence on Unfortunate News
Draymond Green's Brutally Honest Giannis Antetokounmpo Statement