Raptors Coach Makes Viral Steph Curry Comment After Warriors Game
The Golden State Warriors have undoubtedly dominated the last decade of basketball, making six NBA Finals trips and winning four of them. Superstar point guard Steph Curry has cemented himself as the best shooter to ever touch a basketball and a future Hall of Famer.
Curry, a two-time NBA MVP and four-time NBA champion, has completely altered the course of the league. His dominant three-point shooting has forced the entire league to adjust, and his two MVPs still do not tell the whole story of how great he has been.
The 36-year-old point guard is certainly past his prime and it will only be a couple of years until he plays his last NBA game. The day Curry retires will be a horrible day for many fans, but a blessing for many of his opponents.
The Warriors faced the Toronto Raptors on Monday, and despite the loss, Curry had 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists. Following the game, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic made it clear that he cannot wait until Curry retires, telling the media what it is like trying to gameplan for him.
"I'm doing my best," Rajakovic said about trying to defend Curry. "It is a privilege for all of us to live in and era and work in this era in the NBA when [Curry] is playing. I just told my coaching staff, 'I've been playing against him for a long, long time. I can't wait for him to retire. I'm going to get drunk that night, I promise you that.' You know, I'm going to celebrate."
Curry has dominated the league for so long that opposing coaches admit how they cannot wait for him to retire. Of course, it is all in good fun, but the impact that Curry has on the league is made very clear.
