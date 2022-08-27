Skip to main content
Rate the Trade: Andrew Wiggins for Harrison Barnes

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

This trade brings a former Golden State Warriors champion back to The Bay
A champion with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, current Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes has spent the last six seasons of his career between Sacramento and Dallas. Asked to take on a bigger role than the one he played in Golden State, Barnes has averaged solid numbers, and only recently hit age 30.

When Andrew Wiggins arrived to Golden State, some envisioned him playing that Harrison Barnes role as a spot-up shooter, opportunist scorer, and defensive presence on the wing. While it was an up and down start to his Warriors tenure for Wiggins, the 2022 NBA Champion truly established himself in the playoffs as an elite two-way wing.

In a recent hypothetical trade proposal from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, the writer had Andrew Wiggins going to Sacramento in exchange for Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, and a future first-round pick (top-10 protected). Golden State's looming financial crossroad has caused trades involving Wiggins, Poole, and others to garner conversation, and this is the latest example of that.

While it is unclear how the Warriors plan to approach their extension-eligible players, it seems logical to assume that Wiggins could still be in their long-term plans. His skillset is hard to replicate, and it complements the team's stars well. That said, if the team did need to move on from their two-way wing, Buckley suggests doing so for another Warriors champion.

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on before game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
