Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Detroit Pistons

While perhaps some were excited for hypothetical trade ideas to be left in the offseason, they have made their way into late October. In a recent article from Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, a hypothetical trade sending Draymond Green from the Golden State Warriors to the Detroit Pistons was proposed.

In this hypothetical deal, Draymond Green heads to the Pistons in exchange for Bojan Bogdanović, Alec Burks, and a 2024 second-round pick. The rationale presented by Swartz, is that the Pistons may be looking to make a play-in push this year, and the Warriors may see Green as the odd man out after extending both Poole and Wiggins. Perhaps needless to say, this rationale is flawed on both sides.

While there is a real chance that Draymond Green may not receive the extension he once hoped for from Golden State, there is reason to believe the two sides could work out a discounted deal. Even if this is not possible, Green has a player option for next season that would financially make sense for him to pick up. With the Warriors having their sights set on another championship this year, trading Green in a move that anticipates a currently unknown future outcome would be counterproductive.

For the Pistons, while they do have a chance to be somewhat competitive this year, Draymond Green is not their missing piece. He does have ties to the area, having grown up and attended college not far from where the Pistons play, but there's no guarantee he would re-sign, and he doesn't fit their timeline regardless.

While both the Pistons and Warriors may be active at this year's trade deadline, do not expect to see a deal between the two teams involving Draymond Green.

