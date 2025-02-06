Recently Traded Warriors Player Not Expected to Stay With New Team
Warriors guard Dennis Schroder came to Golden State with the intention of forming a legitimate backcourt with Steph Curry.
Before Schroder arrived to the Warriors, he was averaging 18.4 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds on 45/39/89 shooting from the field as a member of the Nets. Fans were hoping for Schroder to bring that production to the Warriors, but unfortunately, that didn't happen.
As a member of the Warriors, Schroder averaged 10.6 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.3 rebounds on 38/32/74 shooting from the field. It was the worst scoring year Schroder has had since sophomore year in the 2014-2015 NBA season.
After only 24 games and getting demoted from the starting lineup, Schroder was traded from the Warriors to the Utah Jazz in a five-way trade for Jimmy Butler.
As it turns out, Schroder's new home in Utah won't be a new home at all. According to NBA insider Marc Spears, the Utah Jazz are not expected to keep Schroder.
Just this week, Schroder made some very controversial comments when he compared the NBA Trade Deadline to modern slavery.
“It’s like modern slavery,” Schröder said to NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s modern slavery at the end of the day. Everybody can decide where you’re going, even if you have a contract. Yeah, of course, we make a lot of money and we can feed our families, but at the end of the day if they say, ‘You’re not coming to work tomorrow, you’re going over there,’ they can decide that. They got to change that a little bit."
It's been a very rough sesason for Schroder, hopefully, he can find a place that brings him some joy in the game of basketball.
