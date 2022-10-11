Report: Draymond Green Expected to Return By Regular Season Opener

Even though Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in practice, it seems as though the expectation is that he won't miss a lot of time.

According to a report from Ramona Shelburne, she believes Green will return for the regular season and won't have a long absence from the Golden State Warriors.

"He's with his family right now," Shelburne said. "This is not expected to be a long absence from the team. But in terms of clarity, there's no reason to believe that he's going to miss any time in the regular season. If you do the math, they have a preseason game on Tuesday, another one on Friday, and then the following week is the season opener on October 18th. The sense is that he'll be back for the regular season, but there's a lot of things that need to happen."

The situation that the Golden State Warriors are in with Draymond Green is a very interesting one. It seemed as though they were prepared to not have him miss a ton of time, but then the video came out and changed everything. Kevon Looney has publicly stated that Draymond has work to do in order to gain the trust of his teammates again. It seems as though the team wants him back by the regular season, but certain things need to happen for him to regain the trust of his teammates.

Related Articles

Jordan Poole Reacts to Tyler Herro's Extension

Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan

Steve Kerr Reveals How Warriors Can Extend Steph Curry's Prime