Skip to main content
Report: Draymond Green Expected to Return By Regular Season Opener

Report: Draymond Green Expected to Return By Regular Season Opener

Draymond Green isn't expected to have a long absence

Even though Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in practice, it seems as though the expectation is that he won't miss a lot of time.

According to a report from Ramona Shelburne, she believes Green will return for the regular season and won't have a long absence from the Golden State Warriors.

"He's with his family right now," Shelburne said. "This is not expected to be a long absence from the team. But in terms of clarity, there's no reason to believe that he's going to miss any time in the regular season. If you do the math, they have a preseason game on Tuesday, another one on Friday, and then the following week is the season opener on October 18th. The sense is that he'll be back for the regular season, but there's a lot of things that need to happen."

The situation that the Golden State Warriors are in with Draymond Green is a very interesting one. It seemed as though they were prepared to not have him miss a ton of time, but then the video came out and changed everything. Kevon Looney has publicly stated that Draymond has work to do in order to gain the trust of his teammates again. It seems as though the team wants him back by the regular season, but certain things need to happen for him to regain the trust of his teammates.

Jordan Poole Reacts to Tyler Herro's Extension

Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan

Steve Kerr Reveals How Warriors Can Extend Steph Curry's Prime

USATSI_19169140_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Draymond Green Expected to Return By Regular Season Opener

By Farbod Esnaashari
rawImage
News

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

By Joey Linn
Draymond-LeBron-GETTY-1390196528
News

Report: Draymond Green Wants to Play For Lakers

By Joey Linn
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) reacts after making a last second shot at the end of the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19118725_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Expects to Play in Season Opener, Warriors Have No Set Return Date

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_16528136_168390270_lowres
News

Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17226047_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Shocking Price TMZ Paid for Draymond Green Punching Poole Video Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) has words with referee Marat Kogut after he was assessed a second technical foul and ejected from the game during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Video of His Punch Leaking

By Joey Linn
92ec313c-e4fb-429c-bcb2-386acf733a7a-draymond
News

Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Punching Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice

By Joey Linn