Report: Golden State Warriors Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder

The Golden State Warriors may be the defending champions, but this season clearly hasn't gone their way. Roughly 30 games into the season, the Warriors have a losing 14-15 record, and may possibly be without Steph Curry for an extended time. As such, the team should definitely be interested in the trade market.

According to a report from Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, the Golden State Warriors have been interested in Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Here is the full blurb without any editing.

"Do the Suns want to send Jae Crowder to a Western Conference contender to guard Devin Booker? The Golden State Warriors have had an interest. The 32-year-old forward, who was disappointed Phoenix wouldn't give him an extension, has been missing in action all season. Phoenix was close to sending him to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-way deal with the Rockets. Talks extended to include the Warriors, but nothing came of it. Other teams believed to be interested include the Heat, Hawks and Lakers."

The Phoenix Suns have been in an incredibly interesting situation with Jae Crowder. He's owed roughly $10 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next season. Crowder has literally been just $10 million sitting on the sidelines for Phoenix, while the team also doesn't have Cam Johnson and is currently on a five-game losing streak. It's a bit unbelievable that they still haven't figured out a way to bring him back.

The Golden State Warriors really need some help, especially without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Jae Crowder isn't exactly the firepower they need, but he'll certainly be a welcomed addition.

