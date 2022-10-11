Report: Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors know that work needs to be done for Draymond Green to regain the trust of his teammates. While the team believes that can happen, it may be more complicated than they hoped. According to a recent report from Cyrus Saatsaz of Locked on Dubs, Jordan Poole has not forgiven Draymond Green, and the two have not spoken since the incident at practice.

It has been confirmed that Green apologized to the team with Poole in attendance, but according to this report, Poole and Green have not spoken one on one. This is something that would seemingly have to happen in order for the team to move forward. If that relationship is irreparable, the team has no way to be a cohesive unit.

Both integral parts to what the Warriors hope to accomplish this year, Poole and Green must find a way to reconcile if Golden State is going to be successful. As some predicted right after the footage leaked, this may be something that is simply impossible. It is hard to imagine anybody blaming Poole if he had no interest in forgiving Green. When trust is breached like that, it is hard to regain, even after forgiveness.

The Warriors are hopeful that things will get better, but if this recent report is accurate, they may be very far from that happening.

