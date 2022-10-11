Skip to main content
Report: Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green

Cary Edmondson-Usa Today Sports

Report: Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green

Jordan Poole has reportedly not forgiven Draymond Green following punch at Golden State Warriors practice
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Golden State Warriors know that work needs to be done for Draymond Green to regain the trust of his teammates. While the team believes that can happen, it may be more complicated than they hoped. According to a recent report from Cyrus Saatsaz of Locked on Dubs, Jordan Poole has not forgiven Draymond Green, and the two have not spoken since the incident at practice.

It has been confirmed that Green apologized to the team with Poole in attendance, but according to this report, Poole and Green have not spoken one on one. This is something that would seemingly have to happen in order for the team to move forward. If that relationship is irreparable, the team has no way to be a cohesive unit.

Both integral parts to what the Warriors hope to accomplish this year, Poole and Green must find a way to reconcile if Golden State is going to be successful. As some predicted right after the footage leaked, this may be something that is simply impossible. It is hard to imagine anybody blaming Poole if he had no interest in forgiving Green. When trust is breached like that, it is hard to regain, even after forgiveness.

The Warriors are hopeful that things will get better, but if this recent report is accurate, they may be very far from that happening.

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change

merlin_198359376_4eb3da5d-fca6-47d9-b039-63f2de657de3-videoSixteenByNine3000
News

Report: Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19169140_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Draymond Green Expected to Return By Regular Season Opener

By Farbod Esnaashari
rawImage
News

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

By Joey Linn
Draymond-LeBron-GETTY-1390196528
News

Report: Draymond Green Wants to Play For Lakers

By Joey Linn
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) reacts after making a last second shot at the end of the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19118725_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Expects to Play in Season Opener, Warriors Have No Set Return Date

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_16528136_168390270_lowres
News

Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17226047_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Shocking Price TMZ Paid for Draymond Green Punching Poole Video Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) has words with referee Marat Kogut after he was assessed a second technical foul and ejected from the game during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Video of His Punch Leaking

By Joey Linn