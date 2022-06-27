Skip to main content
Report: Kevon Looney Expected to Re-Sign With Warriors

Looney reportedly wants to stay with Golden State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After winning the NBA Championship, retaining their own free agents was likely to be a big priority for the Golden State Warriors. Perhaps the most important of these free agents, is rebounding big man Kevon Looney. Often an unsung hero for the Warriors, Looney was a big reason why they were able to win another ring. His rebounding was fantastic all postseason, earning himself a nice pay day.

In a recent article from Marc Stein, it was reported that "There is growing pessimism, league sources say, among teams interested in pursuing Kevon Looney about the ability to pry Looney away from the newly minted champions in Golden State. Looney is increasingly expected to re-sign with the Warriors on a multiyear deal after playing a vital role in their fourth title run in a span of eight seasons."

Understandably, other teams have been preparing to make an offer for Kevon Looney, but this latest report seems to indicate that he is intent on staying with the Warriors. Having been around for much of their dynasty, Looney is comfortable in Golden State, and has earned a solid pay day with the team that drafted him.

Maintaining the ability to retain their own players throughout the dynasty, Golden State has established a solid core of guys who know what it takes to win. Looney fits this description, and the Warriors would certainly be pleased to have him back.

