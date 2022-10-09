Skip to main content
Report: Shocking Prize TMZ Paid for Draymond Green Punching Poole Video Revealed

The price number is much lower than you would expect.

There were so many questions that followed after the infamous video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole was leaked. Who leaked the video? How much did the video cost? Why didn't the Warriors delete this footage? 

According to a report from Front Office Sports, A.J. Perez has an approximation of how much TMZ paid for the video. The number that Perez wrote is much lower than most fans anticipated - he stated it's believed to have been purchased for less than $10,000.

While that sounds incredibly low, fans have to remember that most NBA video interns and coordinators get paid very little money. Before paying interns became law, I personally knew video interns that worked more than 40 hours a week and didn't get paid anything for it. The person that leaked the video could have been a very low-paying intern or a coordinator, who was sick of the coaching staff yelling at them. Sometimes, the reasons for leaking something that important could be as simple as needing money and being unhappy.

For the Golden State Warriors, everything changes with the release of the video. The incident became far worse than what anyone anticipated, and Draymond Green will have to legitimately rehabilitate his image. There are so many layers revealed in that video that will accentuate the damage of Draymond's confrontation against Poole. Fortunately for the Warriors, the NBA season is a very long one, with much-needed time for healing.

