Skip to main content
Report: Steph Curry Unhappy if Warriors Do Not Pay Draymond Green

Report: Steph Curry Unhappy if Warriors Do Not Pay Draymond Green

Steph Curry views Draymond Green as part of a Big Three package.

The NBA news cycle was dominated by Draymond Green today, and the report of him wanting a max extension.

According to a report from Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson, Draymond Green wants a maximum contract extension, but the Golden State Warriors do not view him as someone who should receive it.

In the same report, it's stated that "multiple sources said Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Green because the team didn’t want to pay him. Curry sees the Big Three as a package deal."

With the way things are stated, that's a very big potential issue for the Golden State Warriors. When the moment comes to start paying its players, the Warriors will have a relatively big crisis on their hands. While Green is an important player, it's going to be tough to justify paying him a four-year deal in the near future, especially with how he played this post-season. Still, winning is winning and the Golden State Warriors just won the NBA championship with Draymond Green in their rotation. Regardless, it goes beyond just a simple payday, especially if Steph Curry views he and Green as a package deal. The number one priority for the Golden State Warriors should be keep Curry happy.

It's too early to tell if this is just a minor bump in the road, or if this is a legitimate case of trouble in paradise. At the end of the day, this is definitely something worth keeping an eye on.

NBA Champion: Steph Curry and Luka Doncic Only Untouchable Players

Analyst: Kevin Durant Wants to Rejoin Warriors

Andre Iguodala Admits Steph Curry Was 2015 Finals MVP

USATSI_18364463_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Steph Curry Unhappy if Warriors Do Not Pay Draymond Green

By Farbod Esnaashari19 seconds ago
GettyImages-1353522768-scaled-e1641512518211-784x523
News

Report: Draymond Green Unlikely to get Max Contract Extension

By C.J. Peterson2 hours ago
D19A7964-FE79-4436-BBD1-2083A752B7B6
News

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
USATSI_18569335_168390270_lowres
News

Video: Draymond Green Almost Denied Access to own UCLA Workout

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 26, 2022 2:03 PM EDT
Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) meets with fans during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

James Wiseman Consulted Klay Thompson and Shaun Livingston During Rehab on Knee

By C.J. PetersonJul 25, 2022 9:43 PM EDT
reuters-steph-curry-march-17-2022
News

Grant Williams Fires Back at Steph Curry's ESPYS Comments

By Joey LinnJul 25, 2022 8:42 PM EDT
USATSI_18569354_168390270_lowres
News

VIDEO: Watch Klay Thompson's Hilarious Moment at LA Dodgers Game

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 25, 2022 6:09 PM EDT
draymond-green-kevin-durant-GettyImages-1302146894
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

By Joey LinnJul 25, 2022 2:18 PM EDT
Kevin-Durant-e1648955837780
News

Latest Update on Kevin Durant to Warriors Trade

By Joey LinnJul 24, 2022 7:37 PM EDT