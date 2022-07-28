Report: Steph Curry Unhappy if Warriors Do Not Pay Draymond Green

The NBA news cycle was dominated by Draymond Green today, and the report of him wanting a max extension.

According to a report from Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson, Draymond Green wants a maximum contract extension, but the Golden State Warriors do not view him as someone who should receive it.

In the same report, it's stated that "multiple sources said Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Green because the team didn’t want to pay him. Curry sees the Big Three as a package deal."

With the way things are stated, that's a very big potential issue for the Golden State Warriors. When the moment comes to start paying its players, the Warriors will have a relatively big crisis on their hands. While Green is an important player, it's going to be tough to justify paying him a four-year deal in the near future, especially with how he played this post-season. Still, winning is winning and the Golden State Warriors just won the NBA championship with Draymond Green in their rotation. Regardless, it goes beyond just a simple payday, especially if Steph Curry views he and Green as a package deal. The number one priority for the Golden State Warriors should be keep Curry happy.

It's too early to tell if this is just a minor bump in the road, or if this is a legitimate case of trouble in paradise. At the end of the day, this is definitely something worth keeping an eye on.

