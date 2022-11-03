Report: Warriors Not Looking to Trade Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors are struggling and very unexpectedly 3-5 to start the young season. While some may think they may try to push the panic button or trade a player, that just isn't the case.

According to Zach Lowe from ESPN, the Golden State Warriors have not engaged in any trade talks about Draymond Green, nor do they plan to as of now. Even if Draymond wants to go to the Lakers, that's not in the plans right now.

Right now, the main focus for the Warriors is getting themselves back on the winning path toward an NBA Championship. However, Draymond Green will definitely be the elephant in the room when it comes to long-term plans.

After extending both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors quite simply won't have the money to give Draymond Green what he wants. The most drama-free scenario would be that Green opts in for the 2023-24 NBA season, and then becomes a free agent the year after.

For the Warriors, the most important thing right now is just getting back to being a winning team. At best, the team would have a 5-5 record after the first ten games of the season - an outcome no one predicted when guessing the standings. Fortunately, the team has a chance to right the ship by facing the Orlando Magic. All it takes is one win to start a winning streak, and that's exactly what the Warriors need right now.

