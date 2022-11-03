Skip to main content
Report: Warriors Not Looking to Trade Draymond Green

Report: Warriors Not Looking to Trade Draymond Green

The Warriors are struggling, but they aren't trading Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors are struggling and very unexpectedly 3-5 to start the young season. While some may think they may try to push the panic button or trade a player, that just isn't the case.

According to Zach Lowe from ESPN, the Golden State Warriors have not engaged in any trade talks about Draymond Green, nor do they plan to as of now. Even if Draymond wants to go to the Lakers, that's not in the plans right now.

Right now, the main focus for the Warriors is getting themselves back on the winning path toward an NBA Championship. However, Draymond Green will definitely be the elephant in the room when it comes to long-term plans. 

After extending both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors quite simply won't have the money to give Draymond Green what he wants. The most drama-free scenario would be that Green opts in for the 2023-24 NBA season, and then becomes a free agent the year after.

For the Warriors, the most important thing right now is just getting back to being a winning team. At best, the team would have a 5-5 record after the first ten games of the season - an outcome no one predicted when guessing the standings. Fortunately, the team has a chance to right the ship by facing the Orlando Magic. All it takes is one win to start a winning streak, and that's exactly what the Warriors need right now.

Klay Thompson: Warriors 'Wouldn't Have Four' Rings Without Kevin Durant

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension

Draymond Green Addresses Future With Warriors

USATSI_19341771_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Warriors Not Looking to Trade Draymond Green

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17950349
News

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19173142_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Reacts to Steve Nash Getting Fired as Nets Coach

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19325453
News

Steph Curry Reveals Thoughts on 'Awful' Call in Loss to Miami Heat

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19309796
News

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19327430
News

Steph Curry Reveals What's Wrong With The Warriors

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19309924_168390270_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors are the Most Valuable NBA Team For First Time

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17089215
News

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19302717
News

Injury Report: LaMelo Ball OUT vs. Warriors

By Joey Linn