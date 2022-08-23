Report: Young Warriors Player Showing Attitude Problems

When the Golden State Warriors drafted Jonathan Kuminga 7th-overall in the 2021 NBA draft, many felt as if both he and Moses Moody should have been traded for an established star. Few would have criticized the Warriors had they packaged their two rookies for a win-now piece; however, the organization was able to successfully preserve their youth while winning another championship.

There was never much of a pathway to minutes for Kuminga on last year's championship roster; however, the expectation was that he could learn under future Hall-of-Famers like Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. While that may have occurred to some extent, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recently revealed some attitude concerns that have surfaced regarding Jonathan Kuminga.

"I'm worried about Kuminga. I'm hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of his head. The level of discipline he lacks," Stephen A. Smith said. "Some of the foolishness. I'm not getting in his personal business. I'm not saying nothing like that. I'm talking attitude, I'm not talking actions. I'm saying that attitude, the level of focus, commitment, determination, just putting your head down. doing the work."

While he is still young, the Warriors will have to hope that Kuminga can begin displaying some of the work ethic that has made his veteran teammates so successful. The talent is undeniable, but it must be combined with hard work.

Related Articles

James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity

Former Nets Guard Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments

Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic