Rising Warriors Star Reacts to Not Being Traded for Paul George, Lauri Markkanen
The Golden State Warriors made a big decision this summer by not trading away Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. It showed a strong belief by the Warriors front office.
When Paul George became available, the Warriors reportedly refused to include Jonathan Kuminga in trade talks with the Los Angeles Clippers. Lauri Markkanen was rumored to be available in trade talks, but the Warriors refuse to include Brandin Podziemski in those trade talks, too.
When asked about not being in those trade talks, Kuminga says it took it as a sign from the Warriors from office.
"I feel like Mike [Dunleavy] believes in us,” Jonathan Kuminga said in an interview with SF Standard. “There’s not too many people who are going to believe in young players, but I feel like Mike believes in the young guys he drafted, the young guys he’s been around and watched their process, how they’re growing and how they’re going to fit with some of the vets we have. I mean, it’s a blessing to still be here. I’m always thankful to be around and Mike having trust in us.
"But obviously I feel like he didn’t make a bad choice. I see Brandin working, I see Moses [Moody], I see myself, I see Trayce [Jackson-Davis], and I feel like the more we stick together, we have a great future.”
The Warriors will need their young players as they transition into a new era without Klay Thompson and older versions of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
