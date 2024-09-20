Inside The Warriors

Rising Warriors Star Reacts to Not Being Traded for Paul George, Lauri Markkanen

The Warriors did not trade Brandin Podziemski or Jonathan Kuminga this summer.

Farbod Esnaashari

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) and forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) and forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors made a big decision this summer by not trading away Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. It showed a strong belief by the Warriors front office.

When Paul George became available, the Warriors reportedly refused to include Jonathan Kuminga in trade talks with the Los Angeles Clippers. Lauri Markkanen was rumored to be available in trade talks, but the Warriors refuse to include Brandin Podziemski in those trade talks, too.

When asked about not being in those trade talks, Kuminga says it took it as a sign from the Warriors from office.

"I feel like Mike [Dunleavy] believes in us,” Jonathan Kuminga said in an interview with SF Standard. “There’s not too many people who are going to believe in young players, but I feel like Mike believes in the young guys he drafted, the young guys he’s been around and watched their process, how they’re growing and how they’re going to fit with some of the vets we have. I mean, it’s a blessing to still be here. I’m always thankful to be around and Mike having trust in us.

"But obviously I feel like he didn’t make a bad choice. I see Brandin working, I see Moses [Moody], I see myself, I see Trayce [Jackson-Davis], and I feel like the more we stick together, we have a great future.”

The Warriors will need their young players as they transition into a new era without Klay Thompson and older versions of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Farbod Esnaashari

FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News