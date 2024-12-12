Rockets Star Makes Strong Statement After Defeating Warriors in NBA Cup
The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors headed into Wednesday night's matchup with the final spot in the NBA Cup semifinals on the line with a trip to Las Vegas. Following a neck-and-neck fourth quarter, the Rockets squeezed away with a 91-90 win over the Warriors.
While Houston's bench duo of Tari Eason and Amen Thompson performed strongly, center Alperen Sengun was the Rockets' difference-maker. He finished the game with 26 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and three steals as he delivered in the clutch to advance Houston. Following the game, Sengun shared his thoughts on the team's performance and what's next for them in the NBA Cup.
"I've never seen my team this thirsty," Sengun said. "We went over there twice, we knew it was going to be hard... I'm proud of my team, everyone, we worked hard. We finished the game good. I'm proud of my teammates, that was great... We gotta go for a title. Next game, we gotta fight again. We know OKC is a good team, we just gotta go over there and fight."
In this effort, Houston also ended a 15-game losing streak to Golden State, dating back to February 2020 when James Harden and Russell Westbrook were on the roster.
Golden State's NBA Cup run comes to an end, as they'll return to the Bay to host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. As for Houston, they'll travel to Vegas to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.
