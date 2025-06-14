Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Steph Curry in NBA History After Game 4
The Oklahoma City Thunder might be seen as this powerhouse team, but they entered Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers in their most vulnerable position yet. Down 2-1 in the series, the Thunder's odds of bringing their first championship to Oklahoma City would plummet if they fell down 3-1.
Therefore, with the series on the line, there was only one person Oklahoma City could trust down the stretch to will them to a win, and that was, of course, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Despite shooting three of 17 from beyond the arc as a team, Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a 35-point performance with clutch shooting down the stretch. To no surprise, the 2025 NBA MVP made league history yet again.
Reaching over 600 points during the postseason, Gilgeous-Alexander became just the third point guard in NBA history to eclipse that mark, joining Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic.
Doncic scored 635 total points during last postseason with the Dallas Mavericks, which equaled out to a 28.9 points per game average. As for Curry, he's done that twice, but most recently during the 2022 postseason, where he scored 602 points and won Finals MVP with the Warriors beating the Boston Celtics.
Now, tied 2-2 in the series, this is no time for Gilgeous-Alexander to let off the gas. As has been seen all postseason, the Pacers are well-equipped to make comebacks, and the Thunder will need to lock in on Monday if they want to avoid a 3-2 series deficit.
