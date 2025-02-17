Inside The Warriors

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts to Controversial Draymond Green Statement

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to Draymond Green saying the Warriors will win a championship

Caleb Sisk

Feb 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors were reeling prior to making the trade for Jimmy Butler. However, after acquiring him, the team has gone an impressive 3-1 in that span.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has made his excitement known publicly that he believes the Warriors will win the championship.

This statement was brought up to MVP contender and Oklahoma City Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He answered truthfully during media availability.

“I’d expect him to say that being on the Golden State Warriors and playing basketball for them. I hope he wouldn’t say they’d lose. I guess we’ll have to wait and see,” the Oklahoma City superstar stated.

The Thunder are currently ranked No. 1 in the Western Conference standings which has made them a popular pick for the NBA Championship according to fans and analysts nationwide.

As for the Warriors, they currently sit at 10th which would make them the final play-in team in the playoffs. Luckily for the Warriors, they have plenty of games to improve this ranking and their chances have grown with the addition of Butler.

Golden State Warriors forwards Draymond Green and Jimmy Butle
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team Durant forward Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors (23, left) interviews Team LeBron forward Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat (22) during the fourth quarter in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Warriors and Thunder won’t match up again in the regular season, Golden State has surprisingly taken the series 2-1. Even with all of Golden State's struggles this season, they've figured out a way to win the season series against the best team in the Western Conference.

The Warriors are back in action on Friday when they take on the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball

Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/News