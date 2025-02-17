Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts to Controversial Draymond Green Statement
The Golden State Warriors were reeling prior to making the trade for Jimmy Butler. However, after acquiring him, the team has gone an impressive 3-1 in that span.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has made his excitement known publicly that he believes the Warriors will win the championship.
This statement was brought up to MVP contender and Oklahoma City Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He answered truthfully during media availability.
“I’d expect him to say that being on the Golden State Warriors and playing basketball for them. I hope he wouldn’t say they’d lose. I guess we’ll have to wait and see,” the Oklahoma City superstar stated.
The Thunder are currently ranked No. 1 in the Western Conference standings which has made them a popular pick for the NBA Championship according to fans and analysts nationwide.
As for the Warriors, they currently sit at 10th which would make them the final play-in team in the playoffs. Luckily for the Warriors, they have plenty of games to improve this ranking and their chances have grown with the addition of Butler.
The Warriors and Thunder won’t match up again in the regular season, Golden State has surprisingly taken the series 2-1. Even with all of Golden State's struggles this season, they've figured out a way to win the season series against the best team in the Western Conference.
The Warriors are back in action on Friday when they take on the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento.
