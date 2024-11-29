Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals Honest Thoughts on Warriors
Playing against the Golden State Warriors will test a team's capabilities in a way that very few teams can test them. The Warriors' abillity to both move off of the ball and play gritty defense is something that every team has to be aware of, including the first-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.
After the Thunder defeated the Warriors on Wednesday night, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revealed his thoughts on playing against them. Shai admitted that playing against the Warriors is a dogfight.
"Every time you play this team it's a dogfight," Shai said. "They won at a high level for so long for a reason. No matter who's out there, no matter who's not playing, they play the right way, they play together and they play physical. We knew that coming into the night and we did enough of that obviously barring some injuries to get a dub."
Entering Wednesday night's game, the Warriors and Thunder were contending for the first-seed of the Western Conference; whoever won the game would have finished the night as the first seed. Even without Steph Curry, the Warriors pushed the Thunder all the way to the buzzer before ultimately collapsing in the fourth quarter.
With the way the season is going, no one should be shocked to see the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors face off in the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs. That will be the truest test to see if Shai and the Thunder are finally ready to make that jump.
