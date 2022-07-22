Shaq Fires Back at Steph Curry's Hot Take

In a recent interview with Complex, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about a hypothetical series between the 2017 Golden State Warriors and the early 2000's Los Angeles Lakers.

On what such a series would look like, Steph said, "At the end of the day, if you could match up in some alternate universe, us vs. the 2001 Lakers, obviously we feel like we can win. I don’t know who would guard Shaq, but I don’t know who would guard me and Klay either. We rocking with that. And three is better than two." Steph's comments reached Shaq, who responded on his podcast by saying, "If [the Warriors] don't double me, I'm going for 60 without the free throws."

With the NBA shifting towards smaller, more versatile lineups, the hypothetical conversation surrounding Shaq in this era is one that comes up frequently. With the Warriors popularizing this style of basketball, the hypothetical of Shaq facing them is not new either. That said, there is certainly a unique element to the 2017 Warriors vs. 2001 Lakers debate that goes beyond Shaq's dominance; however, the Hall-of-Fame center is certain he would dominate that matchup.

The duo of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant often gets compared to the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal duo, simply in terms of dominance. Both duos dominated their respective eras, and while a hypothetical series would be fun, fans will never truly know what one would look like.

