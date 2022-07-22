Skip to main content
Shaq Fires Back at Steph Curry's Hot Take

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Shaq Fires Back at Steph Curry's Hot Take

Shaquille O'Neal believes he would dominate the Golden State Warriors
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In a recent interview with Complex, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about a hypothetical series between the 2017 Golden State Warriors and the early 2000's Los Angeles Lakers. 

On what such a series would look like, Steph said, "At the end of the day, if you could match up in some alternate universe, us vs. the 2001 Lakers, obviously we feel like we can win. I don’t know who would guard Shaq, but I don’t know who would guard me and Klay either. We rocking with that. And three is better than two." Steph's comments reached Shaq, who responded on his podcast by saying, "If [the Warriors] don't double me, I'm going for 60 without the free throws." 

With the NBA shifting towards smaller, more versatile lineups, the hypothetical conversation surrounding Shaq in this era is one that comes up frequently. With the Warriors popularizing this style of basketball, the hypothetical of Shaq facing them is not new either. That said, there is certainly a unique element to the 2017 Warriors vs. 2001 Lakers debate that goes beyond Shaq's dominance; however, the Hall-of-Fame center is certain he would dominate that matchup.

The duo of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant often gets compared to the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal duo, simply in terms of dominance. Both duos dominated their respective eras, and while a hypothetical series would be fun, fans will never truly know what one would look like.

NBA Champion: Steph Curry and Luka Doncic Only Untouchable Players

Analyst: Kevin Durant Wants to Rejoin Warriors

Andre Iguodala Admits Steph Curry Was 2015 Finals MVP

2019-NBA-Awards-Arrivals-11
News

Shaq Fires Back at Steph Curry's Hot Take

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
1233604095.0
News

Shohei Ohtani Reacts to Winning Best Male Athlete

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
Jul 15, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung (55) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Sign Mac McClung to One-Year Deal

By C.J. Peterson23 hours ago
Steph-Curry-LeBron-James-USA
News

Steph Curry Takes Shot at LeBron James During ESPYS

By Joey LinnJul 20, 2022 8:37 PM EDT
Feb 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers speaks with Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Exclusive: Bob Myers Reveals Favorite Moment of Warriors Playoffs Run

By C.J. PetersonJul 20, 2022 8:36 PM EDT
USATSI_18533059_168390270_lowres
News

Grant Williams Confidently Believes Celtics Were 'Better Team' Than Warriors

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 20, 2022 3:16 PM EDT
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on before game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Wiggins Regrets Getting Vaccinated

By C.J. PetersonJul 19, 2022 8:37 PM EDT
1139184479.jpg.0
News

Report: Veteran Free Agent Expected to Join Warriors

By Joey LinnJul 19, 2022 5:58 PM EDT
https---bluemanhoop.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2017-07-514084386
News

Steph Curry Believes 2017 Warriors Beat Kobe-Shaq Lakers

By Joey LinnJul 18, 2022 10:34 PM EDT