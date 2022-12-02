Shocking Story of Steph Curry's Workout That Made an NBA Player Throw Up

Steph Curry has some of the best endurance and cardio in the NBA. There's a reason why no NBA player can keep up with him, both in practice and in live games.

The Basketball Illuminati podcast told a hilarious story about an anonymous NBA player trying to keep up with Steph Curry during a workout and failing in an epic fashion.

“We’ve had a player, who’s still in the NBA, go through the first five minutes, sat down on the floor besides the door for about 30 seconds, stood up, went outside and threw up, and was done," said the trainer.



Steph Curry is considered by many as not just the greatest shooter of all time, but the greatest offensive player of all-time - reasons like this is why. It's just near impossible to keep up with Curry on the court, he makes players tire themselves out by chasing him around the entire game. Curry's shooting is amazing, but his ability to move off the ball and also finish around the rim is also fantastic.

NBA fans are quick to claim someone who can shoot from deep as the next Steph Curry, like Trae Young for example. Stories like this are why Steph Curry's greatness isn't just about the shooting. It's about the conditioning, endurance, and the gravity that Curry creates on an NBA court that no one else can replicate.

