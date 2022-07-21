Shohei Ohtani Reacts to Winning Best Male Athlete

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani took home the Best Male Athlete award at the 2022 ESPYS. His competition was Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, and Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid. With his dominance both on the mound and at the plate, Ohtani's historic MVP campaign earned him the ESPYS honor.

"Congratulations to my fellow nominees," Ohtani said through a video displayed at the awards show. "It's an honor to be in the same category as all of you. You're the best at what you do. Thank you again. Have a wonderful everything, and enjoy your afterparties."

Having led-off the MLB All-Star game with a single just one day ago, Ohtani's big week continued with the Best Male Athlete award at the ESPYS. Having defeated Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, who was hosting the event, Ohtani's historic campaign had legitimate competition. That said, what he accomplished during his unanimous MVP season was unprecedented, making the honor very much deserved.

Having taken home Best NBA Player award and Best Record-Breaking Performance award, Steph Curry is certainly not going home from the ESPYS empty handed; however, the 2022 Finals MVP will have to give way to Shohei Ohtani for this one award. The two-way superstar was thankful to be nominated alongside players like Steph, and wished everyone well going forward.

Related Articles

NBA Champion: Steph Curry and Luka Doncic Only Untouchable Players

Analyst: Kevin Durant Wants to Rejoin Warriors

Andre Iguodala Admits Steph Curry Was 2015 Finals MVP