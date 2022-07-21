Skip to main content
Shohei Ohtani Reacts to Winning Best Male Athlete

John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani Reacts to Winning Best Male Athlete

Shohei Ohtani beat out Steph Curry, Aaron Rodgers, and Connor McDavid at the ESPYS
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani took home the Best Male Athlete award at the 2022 ESPYS. His competition was Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, and Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid. With his dominance both on the mound and at the plate, Ohtani's historic MVP campaign earned him the ESPYS honor.

"Congratulations to my fellow nominees," Ohtani said through a video displayed at the awards show. "It's an honor to be in the same category as all of you. You're the best at what you do. Thank you again. Have a wonderful everything, and enjoy your afterparties."

Having led-off the MLB All-Star game with a single just one day ago, Ohtani's big week continued with the Best Male Athlete award at the ESPYS. Having defeated Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, who was hosting the event, Ohtani's historic campaign had legitimate competition. That said, what he accomplished during his unanimous MVP season was unprecedented, making the honor very much deserved.

Having taken home Best NBA Player award and Best Record-Breaking Performance award, Steph Curry is certainly not going home from the ESPYS empty handed; however, the 2022 Finals MVP will have to give way to Shohei Ohtani for this one award. The two-way superstar was thankful to be nominated alongside players like Steph, and wished everyone well going forward.

NBA Champion: Steph Curry and Luka Doncic Only Untouchable Players

Analyst: Kevin Durant Wants to Rejoin Warriors

Andre Iguodala Admits Steph Curry Was 2015 Finals MVP

1233604095.0
News

Shohei Ohtani Reacts to Winning Best Male Athlete

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
Jul 15, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung (55) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Sign Mac McClung to One-Year Deal

By C.J. Peterson2 hours ago
Steph-Curry-LeBron-James-USA
News

Steph Curry Takes Shot at LeBron James During ESPYS

By Joey Linn2 hours ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers speaks with Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Exclusive: Bob Myers Reveals Favorite Moment of Warriors Playoffs Run

By C.J. Peterson3 hours ago
USATSI_18533059_168390270_lowres
News

Grant Williams Confidently Believes Celtics Were 'Better Team' Than Warriors

By Farbod Esnaashari8 hours ago
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on before game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Wiggins Regrets Getting Vaccinated

By C.J. PetersonJul 19, 2022 8:37 PM EDT
1139184479.jpg.0
News

Report: Veteran Free Agent Expected to Join Warriors

By Joey LinnJul 19, 2022 5:58 PM EDT
https---bluemanhoop.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2017-07-514084386
News

Steph Curry Believes 2017 Warriors Beat Kobe-Shaq Lakers

By Joey LinnJul 18, 2022 10:34 PM EDT
l2kq5v2wmn0mhijikg3r
News

Warriors Owner Shares Bold Statement About Steph Curry

By Joey LinnJul 17, 2022 9:15 PM EDT