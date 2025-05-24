Steph Curry Accomplishes Never Before Seen NBA History
The Golden State Warriors' future is unknown at the moment, following their second-round exit via the Minnesota Timberwolves. While they were able to take down the Houston Rockets in the first round, their second-round woes were attributed largely to Steph Curry going down with a hamstring injury.
Now in the offseason, the Warriors once again feel pressure to enter next season with a championship-caliber roster. Given how the Oklahoma City Thunder look and other teams around the conference getting better, the Jimmy Butler trade isn't enough now. However, the Warriors still have Curry, who made unique NBA history after his All-NBA announcement.
After being named to the All-NBA Second Team, Curry becomes the oldest guard in NBA history to be named to back-to-back All-NBA teams. That's impressive, considering that beats out legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
Ever since his 2019-20 season, when he played in just five games, Curry has been a member of the All-NBA teams. His last First Team appearance came in 2020-21, where he also finished third in MVP voting after leading the league in scoring. The greatest shooter in NBA history, Curry's game continues to age gracefully.
However, there's no denying his window is closing, and Golden State will have to act fast to capitalize on it. Whether it's trading for another star or making several moves to add depth, the Warriors still have a chance to add a fifth ring to Curry's resume.
Related Articles
Steve Kerr Reveals Untold Message Before Jimmy Butler's Trade to Warriors
Latest Report on Potential Warriors-Celtics Trade
Ex-NBA Coach Compares Jonathan Kuminga to Toronto Raptors Legend