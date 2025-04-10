Steph Curry Accomplishes Never Before Seen NBA History in Warriors-Spurs
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the league's top teams since pairing superstar point guard Steph Curry with six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, but the star duo suffered a blowing loss on Wednesday night.
The Warriors were upset at home by the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, a team that has already been eliminated from postseason contention. Spurs forward Harrison Barnes, a former Warrior, hit the buzzer-beating game-winner to spoil an incredible night from Curry.
In a losing effort, Curry dropped 30 points on 12-24 shooting from the field and 5-14 from beyond the arc, reaching over 300 three-pointers on the season. Corry has now reached 300+ threes in a season for the sixth time in his career, while no other player in NBA history has more than one.
Curry has been as consistently dominant as any superstar in NBA history, cementing himself as the greatest shooter in the league over the past decade. Not only did Curry reach 3000 threes on the season once again, but he also broke the NBA record for most games with 30+ points and less than two free throws.
Curry is now averaging 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on the season with impressive 44.8/39.5/93.1 shooting splits, leading the Warriors to a 47-33 record and seventh place in the Western Conference.
With just two games left in the regular season, Curry and the Warriors will face the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers before heading into a highly-anticipated postseason led by their star duo.