Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry Make Big Announcement

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry announced that he and his wife Ayesha Curry had partnered with Michele Obama's PLEZi Nutrition, a Public Benefit Company that welcomes the Curry family as investors and brand partners.

Along with the Instagram post from Curry, he and his wife shared a joint statement per the announcement's press release that read the following:

"Our kids were the ones that drove our decision to partner with PLEZi Nutrition. PLEZi passed the taste test, and they couldn't stop drinking it. This is important, because it's our job as parents (and as a culture) to show our kids that health and wellness can be exciting. Food should be joyful, and by teaming up with PLEZi Nutrition, we’re furthering our mission to provide healthier, delicious options for families - making balanced nutrition a fun, easy, and accessible part of everyday life."

Michelle Obama also shared a statement per the release, adding, "We’re so excited to welcome Stephen and Ayesha Curry to the PLEZi Nutrition family. They are true role models. They’re extraordinary at what they do and how they go about their work—with creativity, integrity, and a whole lot of fun. Their commitment to bettering the lives of children and their dedication to promoting healthy lifestyles align perfectly with our vision for PLEZi Nutrition. We can’t wait to team up with them to inspire the next generation toward healthier choices."

Steph and Ayesha are passionate about the health and nutrition of children, which is a major emphasis of their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation that was heavily referenced in the release.

