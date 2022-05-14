Skip to main content
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Make History in Game 6 Victory

Nobody has made more Game 6 threes than the Splash Brothers

The Golden State Warriors have done it. After a two-year hiatus from the NBA playoffs, the team is headed back to the Western Conference Finals. It was a grind it out series against a Memphis Grizzlies team that would not go away, but Golden State's championship resilience prevailed, and they were able to finish Memphis off at home.

It was a rough shooting night for Steph Curry; however, he never stopped attacking despite the misses. The superstar point guard finished with 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, but it was his backcourt running mate that stole the show. Klay Thompson, famously known as Game 6 Klay, showed the world why he earned that nickname. Pouring in 30 points on 8/14 from deep, Klay carried the Warriors while their offense struggled.

With Klay Thompson and Steph Curry combining for 14 made threes in this game, the Splash Brothers now sit atop the league for the most made threes in Game 6 history. Coming into this game, both players trailed Ray Allen's 46 career Game 6 threes; however, with Steph hitting six, and Klay hitting eight, both players surpassed Allen. Steph Curry now has 51 career Game 6 threes, and Klay is right behind him at an even 50. Nobody else in NBA history has more than those two.

The Warriors will now await the outcome of Game 7 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks to find out who their Western Conference Finals opponent will be. For now, the team will enjoy this big time win, with it likely feeling extra special given the circumstances the past two seasons.

