Steph Curry Breaks Silence on $62.6M Decision
The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that the team had agreed to a one-year contract extension with Steph Curry that keeps him with the team through the 2026-27 season. Several reports have revealed the extension is worth the maximum $62.6M Curry was eligible for.
Many have questioned Curry’s decision to extend in Golden State given the current state of the team, but the four-time NBA champion has since confirmed his goal is still to win, and do so with the only team he has known.
“It’s not different from my perspective,” Curry told Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. “You have an appreciation for the position and the opportunity and the support from people who’ve been with you on the journey. I’ve always said I wanted to play for one team my whole career. So it’s good to get (the extension) question out of the way and give complete focus to basketball and to the season.”
While remaining with the Warriors is big for Curry, so is winning.
“It’s still about winning,” Curry told Thompson, “and taking the steps necessary to give ourselves a chance. The standard hasn’t changed. The expectation hasn’t changed.”
Golden State’s path to reentering contention is very unclear at this point. The team failed to acquire an established co-star for Curry this summer, and seems to lack the willingness to part with the necessary pieces to do so. Whether or not this changes remains to be seen, but for now Golden State can feel good about extending their franchise legend.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France