Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Breaks Silence on $62.6M Decision

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry spoke on extending his contract

Joey Linn

Nov 1, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center.
Nov 1, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that the team had agreed to a one-year contract extension with Steph Curry that keeps him with the team through the 2026-27 season. Several reports have revealed the extension is worth the maximum $62.6M Curry was eligible for.

Many have questioned Curry’s decision to extend in Golden State given the current state of the team, but the four-time NBA champion has since confirmed his goal is still to win, and do so with the only team he has known.

“It’s not different from my perspective,” Curry told Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. “You have an appreciation for the position and the opportunity and the support from people who’ve been with you on the journey. I’ve always said I wanted to play for one team my whole career. So it’s good to get (the extension) question out of the way and give complete focus to basketball and to the season.”

While remaining with the Warriors is big for Curry, so is winning.

“It’s still about winning,” Curry told Thompson, “and taking the steps necessary to give ourselves a chance. The standard hasn’t changed. The expectation hasn’t changed.”

Golden State’s path to reentering contention is very unclear at this point. The team failed to acquire an established co-star for Curry this summer, and seems to lack the willingness to part with the necessary pieces to do so. Whether or not this changes remains to be seen, but for now Golden State can feel good about extending their franchise legend.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News