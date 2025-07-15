Steph Curry Claps Back at Major Warriors Criticism
LAS VEGAS — Steph Curry has heard it all before.
"(Even) before the ‘22 championship,” he said in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area.
The Golden State Warriors, whether led by Curry and Klay Thompson or by Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler III, are too old to compete for a championship.
“We heard it," Curry said, "so, to the point ... it all comes down to health. I mean, if you look at every team ... (Oklahoma City) had a relatively healthy run. That's what you need. Vets (to) get through a regular season. Try to be in a position where we're not chasing anything down the stretch.”
Curry, 37, led Golden State through its dynastic run when it won four titles in eight seasons. Despite his age, however, the point guard has remained a 40-percent distance shooter. Last season, Curry averaged just under 25 points per contest and sent Golden State back to the NBA Playoffs.
The Warriors fell short in the second round after Curry suffered a hamstring strain that kept him sidelined for every game after Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Next year, he's excited at the prospect of another year next to Butler.
“I know I got hurt,” Curry said, "but you just want to build off that for another year to build chemistry with Jimmy. You know Draymond will do his thing. Hopefully, some of our young guys are able to take another step. That’s every-year process."
As far as the plan right out of the gate? Simple.
"Just take what we did great," Curry said. "(and) know we're going to have to elevate that and do it more consistently for a whole year."
