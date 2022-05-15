Steph Curry Dismisses Dillon Brooks' 'Dynasty' Comments

Even though the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, it seems like the trash talk still hasn't stopped. Dillon Brooks isn't taking the loss against Golden State without giving a little bit of lip service.

"They know that we’re going to come every single year,” Brooks said to The Athletic's Sam Amick. “We’re young, and they’re getting old. So, they know we’re coming every single year.”

Curry immediately had his own rebuttal, dismissing any of Brooks' talk, especially the ones he made earlier about the Grizzlies being a dynasty.

“He’s said a lot of crazy things,” Curry told The Athletic with a smile while glancing at nearby cameras from NBA TV. “He called himself a dynasty already, so you’ve got to figure. On to the next round. Western Conference finals, we’re back. Let’s goooo!”

The Warriors and the Grizzlies may have been a very contemptuous series, filled with injuries and finger-pointing, but it was definitely a fun one. If these two teams meet again next season in the playoffs, it'll have even more fireworks.

While Brooks may still be talking about the Warriors, Curry has one goal in mind - the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors will be waiting for the winner of the Game 7 matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. They're 8 wins away from making history one more time.

