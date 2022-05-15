Skip to main content
Steph Curry Dismisses Dillon Brooks' 'Dynasty' Comments

Steph Curry Dismisses Dillon Brooks' 'Dynasty' Comments

Steph Curry had no time for Brooks' trash talk.

Steph Curry had no time for Brooks' trash talk.

Even though the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, it seems like the trash talk still hasn't stopped. Dillon Brooks isn't taking the loss against Golden State without giving a little bit of lip service.

"They know that we’re going to come every single year,” Brooks said to The Athletic's Sam Amick. “We’re young, and they’re getting old. So, they know we’re coming every single year.”

Curry immediately had his own rebuttal, dismissing any of Brooks' talk, especially the ones he made earlier about the Grizzlies being a dynasty.

“He’s said a lot of crazy things,” Curry told The Athletic with a smile while glancing at nearby cameras from NBA TV. “He called himself a dynasty already, so you’ve got to figure. On to the next round. Western Conference finals, we’re back. Let’s goooo!”

The Warriors and the Grizzlies may have been a very contemptuous series, filled with injuries and finger-pointing, but it was definitely a fun one. If these two teams meet again next season in the playoffs, it'll have even more fireworks. 

While Brooks may still be talking about the Warriors, Curry has one goal in mind - the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors will be waiting for the winner of the Game 7 matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. They're 8 wins away from making history one more time.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Make History in Game 6 Victory

Klay Thompson Reacts to Game 6 Victory

Draymond Green Calls Out Kendrick Perkins After Game 6 Win

USATSI_18265662_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Dismisses Dillon Brooks' 'Dynasty' Comments

By Farbod Esnaashari30 seconds ago
hi-res-414bdf633bfea4dccd2b56b5dbeb336f_crop_north
News

Steph Curry Reveals Thoughts on Suns vs. Mavericks Game 7

By Joey Linn3 hours ago
ja-morant-game-2
News

Ja Morant Fires Back at Jonathan Kuminga's Postgame Tweet

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
ratio3x2_1800
News

Steph Curry Reveals Honest Feelings on Ja Morant and Memphis Grizzlies

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
ay 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) walks towards the locker room after the Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thompson Reveals Newfound Perspective on Game 6

By C.J. Peterson21 hours ago
draymond-emotion
News

Draymond Green Calls Out Kendrick Perkins After Game 6 Win

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
May 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) holds onto a rebound next to Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and forward Kevon Looney (5) in the first quarter during game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kevon Looney Reacts to 22-Rebound Night in Game 6

By C.J. Peterson22 hours ago
BNG-L-WARRIORS-0514-112-2
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to Game 6 Victory

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
May 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after making a three point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Eliminate Grizzlies and Advance to Western Conference Finals

By C.J. Peterson22 hours ago