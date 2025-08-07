Steph Curry, Draymond Green React to Jimmy Butler’s Recent Post
The Golden State Warriors have been dealing with the Jonathan Kuminga contract situation all offseason, as it's held them back from making any moves with other free agents. However, that might not be their biggest problem, as their three best players are all 35 years old or older.
Given how they ended last season, it still appears that Draymond Green, Steph Curry, and Jimmy Butler can all be focal points on a championship team. Whether or not they add another star, Butler has been showcasing himself putting in that offseason work, with his All-Star teammates chiming in with their reactions.
In the first video of the post, Butler referred to Curry as Batman and Green as the Batmobile. Seeing this, both the stars responded.
"Yes lawd!!!" Draymond Green responded.
"🙌🏽 on The way," Steph Curry shared.
With four NBA Championships to their names, it's clear that Green and Curry don't want to end their Hall of Fame careers without trying for one more ring.
Golden State's Current Roster Configuration
As mentioned, Golden State is top-heavy, with Curry, Butler, and Green leading the way. A lot about this roster going into the 2025-26 season will be determined by what happens with Jonathan Kuminga. Even if he does come back, it seems as though the most likely path is him getting traded near the 2026 deadline.
Outside of that, the Warriors have strong depth pieces in players like Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Buddy Hield, as well as likely rotation pieces with Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gui Santos, and Quinten Post.
In terms of other additions, the Warriors have been rumored to bring in Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Seth Curry, and even bring back Gary Payton II. While those additions would all be good, Golden State will need to address its depth at the forward/wing positions if Kuminga isn't returning.
The Future Of The Warriors
Looking into the future of this team, it's clear that, especially if Kuminga leaves, there doesn't appear to be a player on the roster with a sure-fire All-Star potential. Podziemski is probably the most proven of the group, but a jump up to 22+ points per game in the coming years seems ambitious at this point.
In terms of draft capital, the Warriors own their first-round pick from 2026-2029, as well as 2031 and 2032. Their 2030 pick is owned by the Washington Wizards, but only conveys to them if it lands outside the Top 20.
