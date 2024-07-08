Steph Curry Gets Brutally Honest About Future With Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green all thought they would remain together with the Golden State Warriors until retirement. This trio accomplished the incredibly rare feat of building a dynasty with the same organization they were all drafted by, and it seemed there was no way anything could break them up.
With Thompson joining the Dallas Mavericks, Curry and Green will play next season without their longtime teammate, which certainly puts into perspective the volatile nature of this business. Sitting down with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Curry got brutally honest about his own future, saying he wants to stay with the Warriors for life, but understands things change quickly in this league.
“I mean, I can clearly say I want to be a Warrior for life,” Curry told Goodwill. “It's always been my goal, and I'm saying that sitting in this chair right now, but like you said, life, and especially life in the NBA, it is a wild environment, and things change quickly.”
This was a very honest statement from Curry that seemed to acknowledge the reality that nothing is guaranteed in this league. While it once seemed impossible for Curry, Thompson, and Green to not finish their careers together, Thompson is now with a different organization. It seems very unlikely that Curry would ever end up elsewhere, but he knows things change fast in the NBA.
