Steph Curry Gets Honest About Future in NBA
It's no secret that Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is on the back nine of his NBA career, but the four-time NBA Champion made a candid admission about his playing future in an interview in a media availability at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe.
According to Warriors insider Anthony Slater, Curry told reporters that he's taking his career two years at a time at this point.
"I don't know," Curry said. "I'm just taking it two years at a time. That's what I have left on my contract right now."
Curry, who has been the NBA's highest-paid player since the 2017-18 season, will hold that title through at least the 2026-27 season. The two-time MVP is due to make $59.6 million in 2025-26 and an NBA record $62.6 million in 2026-27. Curry's record will be eclipsed by both Devin Booker (72.5 million) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (71.4 million) when their recently signed extensions take effect ahead of the 2027-28 season.
Curry was selected to the All-NBA third team this past season after averaging 24.5 points, six assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. The 37-year-old will embark on his 17th NBA season in October and will be 39 years old when his current contract ends. If Curry plays through the 2028-29 season, he'll join an elite club of 11 players who have spent at least 20 seasons in the league.
