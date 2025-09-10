Steph Curry Gets Honest About His Impact on the NBA
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's standing on the NBA's all-time greatest players list has been subject to plenty of debate, but one thing that can't be argued is his immeasurable impact on the sport of basketball as a whole. Curry's skillset has been credited with starting an entire evolution surrounding the usage of the 3-pointer, which has also led to its fair share of discourse.
Curry released his first long-form book, 'Shot Ready', on Tuesday, where he discusses the strategies and mechanisms that have made him one of the most entertaining athletes in history. Beyond that, Curry dives into parenting, his family as a whole, and other personal topics throughout the book.
The four-time NBA champion and three-time league MVP appeared on NBC's Today Show on Wednesday to promote the book, offering the live television audience some valuable insights into his career. One important message in Curry's book was "embracing your superpower", which he credits for his own career.
"I was always different in the way I looked, the way I played on the court," Curry said. "So, kind of embracing that as a superpower instead of a boundary or a speed bump I needed to get over. That's really how I see the game, as I've gone through, knowing that I have a flair and a creativity and embracing that, working on it."
"Having the confidence to go out and show the work and the preparation. But that superpower was the creativity and the work ethic. I didn't have the physical gifts that kind of sparked the journey; it was more so just my patience and trying to be ready for my moment when I was there."
Leaving A Legacy
Curry also got real about his basketball legacy and what he hopes his long-term impact on the sport will be.
"I was always told by a wise man when I was getting into the league, you want to leave the league better than when you found it," Curry said. "I think just the way that you see the skill level right now, the way that the range is taking over and guys shooting threes all over the court, from one through five and all the way down the roster, I think this is the most skilled era of basketball history."
And to say it bluntly: Curry has put the game in a better place.
"So whether that was young kids in the game now seeing my generation, the way that I play and getting inspired by that, that for me is important and something I don't take for granted. Then also being able to extend your prime, like, I'm going into year 17 and really have this belief that I can be at the top of my game again and win at the highest level. I'm just trying to squeeze the most out of it."
