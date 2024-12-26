Steph Curry Gets Honest About Injury Situation After Lakers-Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have started their season 15-14, behind superstar Steph Curry averaging 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game on 44.4/41.1/92.3 shooting splits. Curry is having his worst statistical season in a decade, as the Warriors need to capitalize now with the clock winding down.
Golden State started the season blazing and looked to be on their way back to title contention, but their utter collapse over the past month has been unbelievable. The Warriors have lost 11 of their last 14 games to fall to 10th place in the West.
After sliding so far down the standings, the Warriors are just half a game ahead of the 11th-place Spurs. Sitting so close to being outside of the playoff picture, every game matters for the Warriors moving forward.
Following their Christmas Day loss to the LA Lakers, Curry gave an update on his injury that many fear could sideline him.
"I know when the knee stuff popped up, [selective rest] was part of the conversation," Curry said. "Obviously still dealing with it to some capacity... [Selective rest] has always been a part of the challenges. I want to play every game... It's part of the conversation for sure, but you still have to consider the miles I have and where I'm at in my career. You've got to still be smart."
Their back-to-back series this weekend against the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns is certainly one they wish to have Curry available for, but it makes sense for the team to prioritize his long-term health rather than pushing him onto the court in hopes of winning a regular season game.
The Warriors are certainly getting to the point where every game matters as they look to climb back up the standings, but Curry's health should be the main priority for the organization.
