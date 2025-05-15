Steph Curry Gets Honest About Jonathan Kuminga's Future With Warriors
There are many questions surrounding Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old has had a productive last two seasons in the NBA, but his upcoming free agency is a concern for many.
Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this past season, following up an impressive 2023-24 season with similar numbers. However, the forward's minutes decreased significantly after the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler in February. The spacing issues resulted in Kuminga sliding down the bench.
However, the Congolese player reemerged in the playoffs, playing a pivotal role despite Golden State's second-round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the final four games of that series, Kuminga averaged 24.3 points on 55.4% shooting from the field.
Stephen Curry talked about Kuminga's tenure with the Warriors and his future during exit interviews. The two-time MVP gave him nothing but praise and wished him all the best for the future.
"He's grown a lot," Curry said. "He's been dealt a very tough hand, to be honest. Came in, we started 18-2 that year. He said some moments, but in the playoffs, didn't really have an opportunity... He's handled his business in terms of just getting better.
“Proud of the way he’s handled it. Hope the future is bright for him, whether it’s here or whether it’s wherever.”
Many are anticipating Kuminga to depart from Golden State, based on his role and salary cap situation regarding the team. The Warriors are set to pay Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green over $130 million combined next season, which makes it tough for them to keep Kuminga.
