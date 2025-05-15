Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Gets Honest About Jonathan Kuminga's Future With Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry talked about Jonathan Kuminga's future with the team.

Jed Katz

Mar 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) after a basket during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) after a basket during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are many questions surrounding Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old has had a productive last two seasons in the NBA, but his upcoming free agency is a concern for many.

Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this past season, following up an impressive 2023-24 season with similar numbers. However, the forward's minutes decreased significantly after the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler in February. The spacing issues resulted in Kuminga sliding down the bench.

However, the Congolese player reemerged in the playoffs, playing a pivotal role despite Golden State's second-round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the final four games of that series, Kuminga averaged 24.3 points on 55.4% shooting from the field.

Stephen Curry talked about Kuminga's tenure with the Warriors and his future during exit interviews. The two-time MVP gave him nothing but praise and wished him all the best for the future.

"He's grown a lot," Curry said. "He's been dealt a very tough hand, to be honest. Came in, we started 18-2 that year. He said some moments, but in the playoffs, didn't really have an opportunity... He's handled his business in terms of just getting better.

“Proud of the way he’s handled it. Hope the future is bright for him, whether it’s here or whether it’s wherever.”

Many are anticipating Kuminga to depart from Golden State, based on his role and salary cap situation regarding the team. The Warriors are set to pay Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green over $130 million combined next season, which makes it tough for them to keep Kuminga.

Related Articles

Jimmy Butler Gets Honest on Future With Warriors

New Report on Warriors Targeting Championship-Winning Center

Breaking: Steph Curry Confirms Warriors Return Date From Injury

Published
Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

Home/News