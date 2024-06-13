Steph Curry Gets Honest About Playing With LeBron James Before Retiring
The Golden State Warriors inquired about the possibility of trading for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James at last year's deadline, but talks did not go anywhere after James was reportedly not open to the idea.
While James has previously named Steph Curry as the one player he would most like to team up with before his career ends, it seems those comments were made with in a more hypothetical sense, since both players seem happy on their current teams.
During an episode of his brand new "Heat Check" podcast, Curry addressed the idea of teaming up with James before the two legends retire, saying it is something he is looking forward to doing in Team USA basketball - not the NBA.
"Obviously you just want to play around greatness and see that kind of talent on display every single night," Curry said of James. "That would be interesting. Maybe we'll get that - not in the NBA, but maybe on a Team USA type vibe before we get out of here. That would be awesome."
Curry and James will headline Team USA's roster for the Paris Olympics, where many of the NBA's top players will be representing their countries. This will be a great opportunity for fans to see the two best players of this generation on one team.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green