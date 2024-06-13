Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Gets Honest About Playing With LeBron James Before Retiring

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry spoke on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

Joey Linn

Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) talks to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Staples Center. The Warriors won 121-114. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) talks to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Staples Center. The Warriors won 121-114. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors inquired about the possibility of trading for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James at last year's deadline, but talks did not go anywhere after James was reportedly not open to the idea.

While James has previously named Steph Curry as the one player he would most like to team up with before his career ends, it seems those comments were made with in a more hypothetical sense, since both players seem happy on their current teams.

During an episode of his brand new "Heat Check" podcast, Curry addressed the idea of teaming up with James before the two legends retire, saying it is something he is looking forward to doing in Team USA basketball - not the NBA.

"Obviously you just want to play around greatness and see that kind of talent on display every single night," Curry said of James. "That would be interesting. Maybe we'll get that - not in the NBA, but maybe on a Team USA type vibe before we get out of here. That would be awesome."

Curry and James will headline Team USA's roster for the Paris Olympics, where many of the NBA's top players will be representing their countries. This will be a great opportunity for fans to see the two best players of this generation on one team.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News