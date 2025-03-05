Steph Curry Gets Honest on Current Injuries
Steph Curry a little over a week away from turning 37 years old.
While what Curry has still been able to do at his age has been surreal to watch, there's still the reality of how old he is. With that age, comes having to manage injuries. Curry doesn't have the freak-of-nature body of LeBron James, he can't just power through anything.
After the Golden State Warriors defeated the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, Curry opened up on the TNT broadcast about the injuries he's sustained throughout the season.
"Still deal with all that stuff, you can't escape it at this age," Curry said Have a maintenance program with our staff, they've been awesome. God has been good to allow me to get through some early scares. I never take a day for granted, you see what's going around the league. You just gotta have fun and enjoy it, all the work that goes in, enjoy that part of the process, too."
Even with the older age, Curry has been very available for the Golden State Warriors this season. The superstar guard has played in 53 out of 62 games this season, only missing a total of nine. That won't be the case every season, but the Warriors need to capitalize on it this season.
It seemed impossible at first, but the Golden State Warriors have a legitimate shot at being a wildcard in the NBA playoffs this season. With Steph Curry on the court, anything is possible.
