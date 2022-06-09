Skip to main content
Steph Curry Gives Update on Game 3 Injury

Steph says he will be alright after injury scare

In the 4th quarter of Game 3, Steph Curry seemed to suffer a lower body injury during a battle for a loose ball that resulted in a pile-up of players. While he initially stayed in the game, there was understandably some concern surrounding his injury. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr gave some clarity on the situation.

"You mean when they dove on the floor? I kept him in the game. I took him out with two minutes left because we were down by 14 points," Kerr said, confirming that Steph did not exit the game due to injury. "The injury didn't force him out of the game. We'll know more tomorrow."

When asked about that play and how he's feeling, Steph said, "I'll be alright. I got caught underneath Al [Horford]. Obviously there will be some pain, but I'll be alright." Steph added that he is not worried about missing any time, so he will work the next two days to be ready for Game 4. 

Draymond Green also gave his perspective on that play, which ultimately resulted in his 6th foul, saying, "You're always worried, but I saw him getting dove on. That was about that. I picked up my foul pushing him off of him because he was screaming at the bottom of the pile. It is what it is. I'll take the foul to get him off his legs."

The Warriors will now regroup and look to get a win in a crucial Game 4.

