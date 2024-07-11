Steph Curry Goes Viral With Alley-Oop to LeBron James in USA vs Canada
No NBA team-up brings more excitement and hype than when Steph Curry and LeBron James are on the same team. Anytime the duo is together, something spectacular usually happens - and that's exactly what happened on Wednesday night's game between USA and Canada.
During the third quarter of Wednesday night's exhibition game, Steph Curry and LeBron James ran a transition break with each other that ended up with Curry throwing an alley-oop to LeBron. Within 10 minutes, the video had nearly 100,000 views and gathered over 5,000 likes. It's safe to say, the internet was very amused with the play.
The NBA world has been clamoring for LeBron James and Steph Curry to team up for the past few years and there have been moments where it was teased. It was very well known that the Lakers were trying to recruit Steph Curry just a few seasons ago, while the Warriors were also trying to recruit LeBron James. With Klay Thompson gone and the future of the Golden State Warriors a bit up in the air, there's a higher chance than ever of that team up potentially happening - just not in Golden State.
Team USA started their exhibition game against Team Canada incredibly slow, but eventually took the lead entering the second half. As of this article the game isn't over yet, but USA has the lead.
