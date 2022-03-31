Skip to main content
Injury Update: Steph Curry Has Not Done On-Court Rehab Yet

Steph Curry is rehabbing, but nothing on the court yet.

The good news is that Steph Curry has been working on his rehab, the bad news is that none of it is on the court yet.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed how Curry's injury has been progressing, and while it isn't bad, it's just not necessarily ideal with how much time is left in the season.

"He's doing a lot of stuff with Rick, not a lot of basketball stuff," Kerr said. "He's doing his rehab. He's been in the pool, the treadmill, a lot of stuff in the weight room, but not on court stuff yet."

The Golden State Warriors only have six games left in the regular season in a little under two weeks. They're in the middle of a three-game losing streak and barely clinging on to the third seed, with a surging Mavericks team only one game behind them. In addition, the fifth seeded Utah Jazz are only three games behind the Warriors, but the Jazz are slumping even more than the Warriors are.

The Warriors have to start figuring out how to win without Steph Curry and hopefully go 3-3 in that six-game window. It won't be that easy though, as those six opponents include the: Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicans. The three games they should win are against the Kings, Lakers, and Spurs. With the way the Warriors have been playing though, nothing is guaranteed.

