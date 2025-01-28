Steph Curry's Honest Statement on Current Injuries
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has been struggling on the court for the past few games. While the eye test may show that Curry is in a slump, what it also doesn't show is that he's been playing through multiple injuries.
After the Warriors' latest loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, Curry opened up about the multiple injuries he's playing through. The first he answered about was his knee tendinitis.
"It's turning in the right direction and still something you got to stay with maintenance and all that type of stuff," Curry said about his knee tendinitis. "For me to play we checked all the boxes, how I'm going to respond from game to game."
Unfortunately, Curry is also dealing with a thumb injury on top of the knee tendinitis. It's a situation that Curry doesn't want to make any excuses for, but just wants to play through.
"It sucks, but it's not an excuse for anything," Curry said about this thumb injury. "We got to play through it. I went eight-for-eight with it. It's just something that's been lingering to the point where it gets hit every once in a while. It's one of those things that's almost gone and then it gets knocked again. So, I'll deal with it, it shouldn't bother me."
Having a few days off to rest would probably benefit Curry's thumb injury. The superstar guard revealed that every time his thumb takes a hit, it starts to feel worse.
"I think every time it gets hit, it's like a step back," Curry said. "It's just annoying, like obviously, I'm going to play through it.
Unfortunately, the Golden State Warriors do not have the luxury of allowing Steph Curry to rest. With an overall record of 22-23, the Warriors can't afford to lose any more games.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement