Steph Curry Injury Re-Evaluation Results Revealed

The Golden State Warriors haven't been doing so well since Steph Curry's injury, but fortunately, it looks like Curry is making good progress.

The Warriors put out an official press release revealing the results of Curry's re-evaluation and the date of his next re-evaluation.

"Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder on December 14 at Indiana and has missed the team's last four (4) games, was recently re-evaluated. The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress. He will be re-evaluated again in two (2) weeks."

Curry has missed the last four games, and the team has gone 1-3 in that span. There have been some very ugly blowouts in that span, but also a great win against the Toronto Raptors. The blueprint to win games is there for Golden State, but the level Jordan Poole has to play at will be incredibly high.

The Golden State Warriors will play seven games in the next two weeks against the following teams: Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, and the Orlando Magic. The Warriors have a decent chance of coming out of that stretch with at least three wins. Anything less than that would be a disaster. Hopefully, the team can regain its confidence once they face the Charlotte Hornets.

