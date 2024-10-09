Steph Curry Leads Numerous Major Categories Voted By NBA GMs
NBA analysts may not look at the Golden State Warriors as a championship-contending team anymore, but they still believe in Steph Curry's greatness.
The annual NBA GM's survey was released this week, and Steph Curry still tops numerous major categories on the list.
Curry was overwhelmingly voted as the NBA's best pure shooter at 87%. He was also overwhelmingly voted as the best player at moving without the ball at 83%. A new category Curry won was being voted as the NBA's best leader at 33% - a category LeBron James won last season. A repeat win for Curry was being voted as the player GMs would want taking a shot with the game on the line, which he won at 40%.
If there's one thing that the survey showed, it's that Steph Curry's greatness still needs to be capitalized on. The Golden State Warriors should not feel comfortable trying to solely develop young talent while Steph Curry is still on their roster.
Last season, Steph Curry averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds on 45/41/92 shooting from the field. Those are numbers that shouldn't be taken for granted. If the Golden State Warriors truly want to maximize their window, they'll need to trade for a legitimate All-Star to play alongside Curry. If the Warriors don't, they would be doing Steph Curry a disservice.
